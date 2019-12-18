NAPOLEON — Two new members have been selected to join the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board of directors.
China Pike of Campbell Soup Company and Steve Seedorf of Graminex were approved to fill two open seats in 2020 during a Thursday meeting of the board held at Leisure Time Winery.
They are replacing board president Dan Brubaker, who is terming out, and Wes Mutter. Mutter has been on the board for six years and serves on the financial committee. Brubaker has served for nine years, and has been president for two terms.
Pike and Seedorf will join the board in January.
Also Thursday, the board approved the following 2020 officers: president, Lyndsey Lucas; vice president, Jim Drewes and secretary/treasurer, Kelli Burkhardt.
The board’s annual meeting is tentatively set for Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.