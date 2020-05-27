New member sworn in

A new member was recently sworn in to the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. On May 18, Ben Baldwin (left) was welcomed after being appointed by Williams County commissioners. Baldwin is a full-time sheriff’s deputy and a lieutenant with the Madison Township Fire Department.

 Photo courtesy of Williams County Board of DD

A new member was recently sworn in to the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. On May 18, Ben Baldwin (left) was welcomed after being appointed by Williams County commissioners. Baldwin is a full-time sheriff’s deputy and a lieutenant with the Madison Township Fire Department.

Load comments