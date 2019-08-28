The Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities met Tuesday afternoon, dealing with a handful of personnel items to kick off the new school year, including swearing in a new board member.
Otto Nicely was appointed by the Defiance County commissioners to fill the unexpired term of Christina Helser, which runs through December 2021. Helser resigned in May.
Elected as vice president was Jami Cameron.
In personnel matters, the board hired Terry Wagenhauser, instructional aide-primary 1, bus aide; Sydnie Fitzwater, vocational instructor; Sara Snyder, instructional aide-primary 2; Christina Sarka, physical education/Special Olympics; and Makayla Clellan, instructional aide 1, intermediate.
The resignations of staff members Judy Hulbert and Brittani Gerken were accepted.
Approved as bus drivers were Dale Mottashed, Judy Ott, Rick Davis, Michael Mohr, Cheryl Weidenhamer, Bernie Herr and Dave Vogelsong.
In other business, the board:
• okayed a tax rate resolution for 2020.
• approved bus stops.
• okayed the Good Samaritan School parent handbook for the school year.
• approved an agreement with Northeastern Local Schools for one-on-one classroom assistant services.
• approved the DODD Title XX county board of DD grant agreements from Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2021.
• discussed the superintendent performance evaluation form and transportation services coming to Defiance County.
• discussed the technology plan completed by Northwest Ohio Computer Association, including $20,000 in gifts and donations to upgrade technology.
• went into executive session to discuss employment. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.