For Ron Jones, government service goes way back — for generations, in fact.
Jones, 68, was recently sworn in as mayor of the village of Hicksville after serving 20 years on the village council. Interest in governmental matters is nothing new to him — in fact, it’s part of the family.
“My grandfather was a state representative way back when,” he said. “Back then, each county had a state representative. I always admired him. And my dad was on the school board at Crestview for a few years.”
Born and raised in Convoy, Jones has lived in Hicksville for the past 50 years. He and his wife, Minda, (who currently serves on the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education) will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year. The couple has three children.
Although Jones’ family has had its fair share of political experience, it wasn’t until a friend of his decided to leave council in mid-term that he decided to try to make his own mark.
“(Former local councilman) Darrell Miller ran for (Defiance County) commissioner,” he said. “Before the election I came to (then-mayor) Janice Meyer and said I’d like to be appointed. I just decided I was going to throw my hat in the ring.”
While council takes the names of applicants who want to run for unexpired council terms, the process was easier 20 years ago than it is now, Jones said.
“Back then you just put your name in; they didn’t interview (candidates),” he said.
After being selected, Jones finished the three remaining years of Miller’s unexpired term and ran for election, maintaining his seat on council for the next 17 years. However, while Jones is grateful for the voters, he is not one to take the voting process for granted, as even a once-popular political candidate doesn’t always stay that way.
“You’ve got to do what’s right,” he said, “(but) the longer you’re on council the more you upset some people.”
One of the most positive aspects of the Hicksville council, he said, is its ability to put political views aside for the sake of the town. “We don’t vote because of party,” he said. “We don’t bicker about politics.”
In 2019, Jones’ friend, Diane Collins, decided against running for a second mayoral term and asked the recently-retired Jones if he would consider taking her place. “I wouldn’t run against Diane,” said Jones, who thought she did a wonderful job in the mayor’s seat. “She really encouraged me to run.”
As it turned out, Jones didn’t have to worry about running against Collins — or anyone else either. “I was the only one on the ballot,” he said.”I (announced my candidacy) very early. It’s sad that more people don’t run (for office).”
In a town he clearly loves, what does Jones feel is one example of Hicksville truly standing out? “Volunteerism,” he answered without hesitation, expressing his appreciation of all who take time to volunteer in making Hicksville a better place.
“The beautification committee,” he offers as one example. “Hicksville is second to none. I sat in on a meeting once, and they ended up having a two-hour meeting. Those ladies are serious.”
Other sterling examples of volunteerism, he added, can be found at the library, the Huber Opera House, the Chamber of Commerce and the hospital, among other areas, as well as the fire and rescue departments.
“I was on the fire department for six years,” he said. “I respect them.”
He also praises Hicksville’s school system. “That’s huge, especially when a family is looking (to move into) a community,” he said.
What would Jones like to see develop in town over the next four years?
“We need more housing,” he said, adding that he would like to see new additions built on LaBar Drive. “I’d also like to clean up the town a bit more.”
He also would like to see more work done with the Community Reinvestment Area, where home occupants pay older, less expensive taxes on newer homes built when the older ones come down. He also wants to see more growth in the local industrial park.
“I think now things are kind of slow in town a little bit,” he said, “but we’re starting to grow. You drive through town, you don’t see many empty store fronts.”
But no matter what unfolds the next few years, Jones is pleased to be an American citizen who is part of a constructive government. “You can voice your opinion (in America),” he said, “and you might get a few letters, but you don’t have to worry about who might be coming to get you.”
And above all, he is proud to let people know the name of the town in which he lives. “You say, ‘I’m from Hicksville, Ohio,’ and they remember that,” he said. “This town is just a good place to live, work and worship.
“For a small town, we have it all.”
