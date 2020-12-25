Napoleon Family Vision Center will be moving into a new location in 2021, but won't be going far. Its new facility under construction in this photo is located at the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Independence Drive in Napoleon, just across the street from its current location at 400 Independence Drive.
