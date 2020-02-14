Construction of a new business location on Napoleon’s American Avenue, just east of Industrial Drive, is continuing. Shown is progress of the new Paul Martin and Sons agricultural implement sales building for which ground was broken in November. The building will allow the company, located in Gerald, to open a new location.
