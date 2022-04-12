LIBERTY CENTER —
ODE, Ohio Department of Education, Has released $50 million dollars in the 2022 “School Bus Purchase Program”. This is a grant program aimed at replacing aged and high mile buses.
In 2020, 13,994 Ohio school buses were assigned to daily routes in the state, transporting 767,000 students. These buses range in model year 1984 to 2021, with 40.8% of school buses in regular use more than eight years old. Considering the age of many buses and the accumulation of miles, the School Bus Purchase Program strives to maintain a high level of safety and vehicle reliability by decreasing the average age of buses across Ohio.
Based on a review of data reported by Ohio school districts, for fiscal year 2020 the average operating cost to transport a student was $1,077.09. On average schools spend $2969.21 annually on maintenance per bus. Over the last three years, the average price of a new school bus in Ohio was $86,689.
Liberty Center Schools was eligible and will be receiving $180,000.00 grant dollars toward the replacement of 4 buses on regular routes.
Liberty Center’s school bus fleet consists of 16 buses. They range in age from 2003 to 2020, or 2 to 19 years old. They have a range of 15,000 to 265,000 miles.
This grant will bring the average age of our bus fleet from 11.9 years of age to 7.3 years of age. It will also bring the average route bus mileage to 20,340 miles.
Above is school treasurer Jenell Buenger and school transportation supervisor Sheri Stacey with the first two buses to be put in service this school year. The remaining two buses will be delivered by the end of December 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.