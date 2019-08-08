WAUSEON — A selection of contested council and school board races, a contested mayoral race in Archbold and new levy requests in Clinton and Franklin townships highlighted Fulton County filings for the Nov. 5 general election.
The deadline to file was Wednesday at 4 p.m., and all filings are unofficial until certified by the Fulton County Board of Elections.
Clinton Township is requesting an additional 1.54-mill, five-year levy commencing this year for fire protection services. Franklin Township is requesting an additional 1.1-mill, five-year levy commencing this year for fire and EMS.
Meanwhile, five have filed seeking a seat on Archbold Village Council, and Brad Grime has filed to unseat current Archbold Mayor Jeffrey Fryman.
Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner also has filed for re-election; no challenger has filed.
A countywide levy request seeks to renew a 1.6-mill, five-year levy for senior services and facilities, with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills.
The list of the Fulton County filings includes:
Boards of education
Educational Service Center, District 1
(elect one)
Nona Rupp (inc.)
Archbold Area
(elect two)
Jeremy Hurst (inc.)
Evergreen Local
(elect two)
Nora Kiefer (inc.)
Zachary Murry
Gorham-Fayette Local
(elect three)
Ryan Eberly
Kirk Keiser (inc.)
Jason Kessler
Fred Stockburger (inc.)
Pettisville Local
(elect two)
Daniel Bruner (inc.)
Brent King (inc.)
Scott Rupp
Eric Rychener
Pam Skates
Pike-Delta-York
(elect three)
Alice Simon (inc.)
Tammy Sprow (inc.)
Swanton Local
(elect two)
Ben Remer
David Smith (inc.)
Wauseon Exempted Village
(elect two)
Larry Fruth (inc.)
Stacia Radabaugh (inc.)
Municipal offices
Wauseon
Mayor
Kathy Huner (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Shane Chamberlin (inc.)
Jeff Stiriz (inc.)
Scott Stiriz (inc.)
Archbold
Mayor
Jeffrey Fryman (inc.)
Brad Grime
Council
(elect three)
Karla Ball
Michael Dijak
Kevin Eicher (inc.)
Monica Miller
Kevin Morton (inc.)
Delta
Mayor
Bob Gilbert (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Tony Dawson (inc.)
Lynn Frank (inc.)
Chad Johnson
Art Thomas (inc.)
Fayette
Mayor
David Borer (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
David Wheeler (inc.)
Lyons
Mayor
Andrea Gleckler (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
John Good (inc.)
Metamora
Mayor
Richard Sauerlender (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Lynda Arquette
John Hudik (inc.)
Karon Lane (inc.)
Swanton
Mayor
Ann Roth (inc.)
Neil Toeppe
Council
(elect two)
Dianne Westhoven (inc.)
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Amboy
Trustee
Thomas Herr Jr. (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Suzanne Holland (inc.)
Chesterfield
Trustee
Clark Emmons (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Peggy Volkman (inc.)
Clinton
Trustee
Rick Frey
Dave Murry
Larry Neuenschwander (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Nancy Yackee (inc.)
Dover
Trustee
Larry Burkholder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Pamela Moore
Dianne Valentine
Franklin
Trustee
Michael Kinsman (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Joshua Grime (inc.)
Fulton
Trustee
Scott Gillen (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Julie Szabo (inc.)
German
Trustee
Kenneth Leupp (inc.)
Fiscal officer
No candidate filed
Gorham
Trustee
Lee Opdycke
Eliott Richardson
Fiscal officer
Melanie Fruchey (inc.)
Pike
Trustee
Carl Buehrer (inc.)
Jon Ehrsam
Fiscal officer
Dennis Savage (inc.)
Royalton
Trustee
Andrew Harris
Merlin McCabe
John O’Neil
Neil Shaw
Fiscal officer
Joseph Damman (inc.)
Swancreek
Trustee
Phil Wiland (inc.)
Gene Wilson
Fiscal officer
Jo Stultz (inc.)
York
Trustee
Joe Howard
Mark Jones
Fiscal officer
Karen Miller (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Fulton County: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills, to provide and maintain senior citizen services and facilities.
Delta Village: a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for the purpose of operating a municipal pool.
Amboy Township: a 0.75-mill, five-year renewal levy for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
Clinton Township: a 1.54-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection.
Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road improvements.
Dover Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire, rescue and ambulance protection services.
Franklin Township: a 1.1-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection and EMS.
York Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Fayette Local Schools: a 0.75-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the Normal Memorial Library.
Delta: a local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirits at Pueblo Lindo, 100 Jackson St.
