WAUSEON — A selection of contested council and school board races, a contested mayoral race in Archbold and new levy requests in Clinton and Franklin townships highlighted Fulton County filings for the Nov. 5 general election.

The deadline to file was Wednesday at 4 p.m., and all filings are unofficial until certified by the Fulton County Board of Elections.

Clinton Township is requesting an additional 1.54-mill, five-year levy commencing this year for fire protection services. Franklin Township is requesting an additional 1.1-mill, five-year levy commencing this year for fire and EMS.

Meanwhile, five have filed seeking a seat on Archbold Village Council, and Brad Grime has filed to unseat current Archbold Mayor Jeffrey Fryman.

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner also has filed for re-election; no challenger has filed.

A countywide levy request seeks to renew a 1.6-mill, five-year levy for senior services and facilities, with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills.

The list of the Fulton County filings includes:

Boards of education

Educational Service Center, District 1

(elect one)

Nona Rupp (inc.)

Archbold Area

(elect two)

Jeremy Hurst (inc.)

Evergreen Local

(elect two)

Nora Kiefer (inc.)

Zachary Murry

Gorham-Fayette Local

(elect three)

Ryan Eberly

Kirk Keiser (inc.)

Jason Kessler

Fred Stockburger (inc.)

Pettisville Local

(elect two)

Daniel Bruner (inc.)

Brent King (inc.)

Scott Rupp

Eric Rychener

Pam Skates

Pike-Delta-York

(elect three)

Alice Simon (inc.)

Tammy Sprow (inc.)

Swanton Local

(elect two)

Ben Remer

David Smith (inc.)

Wauseon Exempted Village

(elect two)

Larry Fruth (inc.)

Stacia Radabaugh (inc.)

Municipal offices

Wauseon

Mayor

Kathy Huner (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Shane Chamberlin (inc.)

Jeff Stiriz (inc.)

Scott Stiriz (inc.)

Archbold

Mayor

Jeffrey Fryman (inc.)

Brad Grime

Council

(elect three)

Karla Ball

Michael Dijak

Kevin Eicher (inc.)

Monica Miller

Kevin Morton (inc.)

Delta

Mayor

Bob Gilbert (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Tony Dawson (inc.)

Lynn Frank (inc.)

Chad Johnson

Art Thomas (inc.)

Fayette

Mayor

David Borer (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

David Wheeler (inc.)

Lyons

Mayor

Andrea Gleckler (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

John Good (inc.)

Metamora

Mayor

Richard Sauerlender (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Lynda Arquette

John Hudik (inc.)

Karon Lane (inc.)

Swanton

Mayor

Ann Roth (inc.)

Neil Toeppe

Council

(elect two)

Dianne Westhoven (inc.)

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Amboy

Trustee

Thomas Herr Jr. (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Suzanne Holland (inc.)

Chesterfield

Trustee

Clark Emmons (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Peggy Volkman (inc.)

Clinton

Trustee

Rick Frey

Dave Murry

Larry Neuenschwander (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Nancy Yackee (inc.)

Dover

Trustee

Larry Burkholder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Pamela Moore

Dianne Valentine

Franklin

Trustee

Michael Kinsman (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Joshua Grime (inc.)

Fulton

Trustee

Scott Gillen (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Julie Szabo (inc.)

German

Trustee

Kenneth Leupp (inc.)

Fiscal officer

No candidate filed

Gorham

Trustee

Lee Opdycke

Eliott Richardson

Fiscal officer

Melanie Fruchey (inc.)

Pike

Trustee

Carl Buehrer (inc.)

Jon Ehrsam

Fiscal officer

Dennis Savage (inc.)

Royalton

Trustee

Andrew Harris

Merlin McCabe

John O’Neil

Neil Shaw

Fiscal officer

Joseph Damman (inc.)

Swancreek

Trustee

Phil Wiland (inc.)

Gene Wilson

Fiscal officer

Jo Stultz (inc.)

York

Trustee

Joe Howard

Mark Jones

Fiscal officer

Karen Miller (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Fulton County: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy with a 0.1-mill increase, for a total of 1.7 mills, to provide and maintain senior citizen services and facilities.

Delta Village: a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for the purpose of operating a municipal pool.

Amboy Township: a 0.75-mill, five-year renewal levy for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.

Clinton Township: a 1.54-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection.

Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road improvements.

Dover Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire, rescue and ambulance protection services.

Franklin Township: a 1.1-mill, five-year additional levy for fire protection and EMS.

York Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Fayette Local Schools: a 0.75-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the Normal Memorial Library.

Delta: a local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirits at Pueblo Lindo, 100 Jackson St.

