PAULDING — Mayor Greg White reported on Monday evening that land acquired by the land bank in this village is now slated for redevelopment.
White, a member of the Paulding Village land bank said that the committee had used monies that the State of Ohio had made available to purchase the old theater and adjoining building to the east, at 112 W. Perry St.
“Those of us old enough to remember would call it the old Western Auto building, but it was also a Mexican restaurant,” said White about the building. He also said that the property would be totally redeveloped “down to the footers being dug out.”
Also on the agenda was a report of the finance committee that met March 28 with concerns about the budget for running the village’s pool.
According to the report, the current balance for the pool’s maintenance fund is $34,000, with an operating budget of $140,000. The committee asked that the council approve a transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to the pool operating fund to cover the difference.
It also asked the council to consider another appropriation this summer.
The finance committee further asked the council to review the pool maintenance levy for possible reissue on the November ballot.
Jason Vance, village administrator asked for guidance about the village’s liability insurance. The current plan has competitive rates and the village is a founding member of it, so the committee recommended council continue with it.
The streets committee also met March 28, to discuss the housing development “on the eastern edge of Countryside Estates and the seven-acre Utterback farm immediately east of the Countryside Estates,” according to the report.
The committee specifically focused concerns on street layouts within the proposed developments. After discussion, the members recommended that both development areas have two routes of ingress and egress “primarily for emergency services vehicles and for distribution of traffic.”
The committee asked the council to consider these concerns and send them to the planning committee for consideration and approval.
In other news, the council:
• approved the sewage lagoon farm lease agreement with a $36 per acre increase from the last one.
• heard report from Councilman David Burtch that the council has received an anonymous letter. “The council cannot respond to anonymous letters or anonymous requests,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.