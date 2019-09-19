• Defiance County
WIC hours:
The Defiance County WIC office will have new hours starting Oct. 1. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. The office will be closed on Fridays.
Hicksville clinics will be on the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Call 419-782-7770 for questions or to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.