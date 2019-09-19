• Defiance County

WIC hours:

The Defiance County WIC office will have new hours starting Oct. 1. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. The office will be closed on Fridays.

Hicksville clinics will be on the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call 419-782-7770 for questions or to schedule an appointment.

Load comments