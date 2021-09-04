A local company celebrates 30 years of providing housing to mental health consumers in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
New Home Development Company will celebrate its 30th anniversary on two separate dates with an open house: Sept. 9 from 2-6 p.m., at Horizon Apartments, 617 N. Walnut St., in Bryan; and on Sept. 16 from 2-6 p.m., at Upton Heights, 1725 Upton St., Defiance. The public is invited to join residents and board members for burgers, hot dogs and cake.
The company started as a unique creation of the Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMhs) in 1991.
30 years later, 55 housing units throughout the four-county area have been established for people who are being treated for behavioral health issues, and meet the financial requirements. New Home Development, at any given time, meets the needs of about 100 people in the four-county area.
Caren Bauer, the first and only executive director, said “A majority of our tenants are on Social Security of some type, so they have pretty limited incomes. It is hard to find safe, decent and affordable housing and have money left for other needs.”
She added that many of the residents have no one else to check on them, or tend to be loners. “So we try to create a family like environment.”
Dee Dee Randall, a resident for 10 years, called Horizon Apartments, “a wonderful, safe and caring place to live. Some of us don’t have family to come around so, here people check on us to make sure everything is ok.”
Sue Lautermilch lived in a group home for a period of time and said, “It wasn’t working out so well.” Talking about New Horizons, Lautermilch said, “Here it’s more like family.”
The properties Bauer oversees include the two, 10-apartment complexes that will be hosting the open houses — Horizon Apartments in Bryan, and Upton Heights in Defiance. Both of these units have common areas for socializing and are monitored by an on-site individual 24/7. A security camera also records at all the entrances. The residents use code-secured doors to enter.
Each New Home housing unit is for independent living. The Horizon apartments are 400 square ft., while the Defiance apartments are 600 square ft. Since the spaces are always occupied, there is a waiting list available for approved individuals.
Said Bauer, “Applications are not considered on a first come, first served basis. Applicants are considered based on need, funding available and housing availability. Generally, persons who are homeless would be considered first.”
While it is true that the majority of tenants are on fixed incomes because they are not in the workforce, some of the individuals have gained employment. Since the rent is based on income, rent does increase when income rises.
The average residency in one of the facilities is six years, but some residents have stayed longer.
During their stay, residents are expected to receive mental health or substance use treatment services as needed to ensure success in New Home housing.
Over the last 30 years, New Home has done what it can to create housing by securing more that $3.6 million in grant funding to build such housing facilities.
Bauer added, “We don’t have enough housing and probably never will because there just isn’t enough affordable housing out there.”
To find out more about New Home, visit their webpage at www.newhomedevelopment.org, or call their office at 419-519-3075.
