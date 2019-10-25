• Region
Hew Heights:
New Heights Educational Group has placed top-rated status from Great Nonprofits for seven years in a row, according to Pamela Clark, executive director.
In addition, the group was introduced to the House of Representatives, sponsored by Rep. Craig Riedel, who recognized NHEG for its recent achievements with Golden Bridge Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.