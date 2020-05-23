New Heights Educational Group won Stevie Awards in the 18th annual American Business Awards.
The group earned the Gold Stevie Award in the category of product management/development executive of the year; the Silver Stevie Award in the area of product management department/team of the year; and the Bronze Stevie Award in the areas of product developer of the year.
The New Heights Educational Group Inc. volunteer staff earned the Bronze Stevie award in the category of support staff of the year. Stevie winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 5
The American Business Awards are the country’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Pamela Clark, executive director of NHEG, stated, “NHEG has been recognized by the Stevie Awards since 2012, which is a reflection of the incredible journey we have taken and the dedication of our amazing volunteers, families and students. I’m honored to work with such amazing and devoted volunteers. These volunteers and my family share my dream of creating educational opportunities to all families willing to work for it: a one-stop shop in education and à la carte learning focused on individual learning. I’m further honored to work with the public and help improve the lives of families.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 5.”
Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available online at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
