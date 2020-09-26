• Defiance County
NHEG award:
New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has been named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits. NHEG provides educational support services (one-stop shop in education) in Defiance, resulting in massive accomplishments and a global reach.
“We are honored to be named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Pamela Clark, founder/executive director of the New Heights Educational Group. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including growing our online courses and partnerships, opening our Student Leadership Groups Internationally, and creating NHEG Baton Corps and NHEG Color Guard.
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that NHEG received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
