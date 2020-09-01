New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has been named the winner of gold and bronze level Stevie Awards in the following categories in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers: Human Resources Executive of the Year, Anusha Nemali; Learning or Training Professional of the Year 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Bronze Stevie Winner; and Learning Expertise at its Best 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Gold Stevie Winner.
NHEG executive director Pamela Clark, stated, “I’m so proud of NHEG and all its accomplishments and of our 94 volunteers that help us change and improve lives. We have an incredible team here at NHEG, and their dedication is the main factor in our continuation of winning these awards. Without them and my husband, Greg Clark, there would be no NHEG. We are truly grateful and blessed when our works are continually recognized by others. We want to recognize Anusha Nemali, previous HR coordinator for her tireless work and wish her all the best. Thank you to all team members.”
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Nicknamed “the Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 5.
