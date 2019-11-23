New Heights Educational Group recently earned a 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight the progress NHEG is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.
“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work,” said NHEG executive director Pamela Clark, “we are excited to continually convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. As we continue our annual recognition from Guidestar, we value the opportunity that Guidestar provides to nonprofits like ours. By updating our GuideStar nonprofit profile to earn a Platinum Seal, we share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters, as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, our peers and the media.”
