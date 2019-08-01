• Region
Pamela Clark, executive director of the New Heights Educational Group, was a recipient of a $500 National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) Innovation Educator Grant. NSHSS recognizes educators who are leading innovators in their field or are implementing innovative classroom techniques. For more information about New Heights, go to www.NewHeightsEducation.org.
