Another lawsuit filed by a surviving spouse of a deceased General Motors worker has surfaced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Carol Armstrong, spouse of Gary Armstrong, who died on Nov. 10, 2016, is asking that she be allowed to participate in the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation’s benefit program.
According to the suit, Gary Armstrong died of lung cancer and had been “exposed to asbestos during the time he worked for General Motors Corp.” It added that Gary’s exposure to “asbestos while working for General Motors Corp. was the proximate cause of his lung cancer and subsequent death ... .”
The suit indicated that on July 25 the state denied Carol Armstrong’s claim for survivor benefits, a decision that was affirmed on Sept. 30 following an appeal.
The suit was filed by David Bates of Boston Heights, a suburb of Akron.
Numerous other surviving spouses of former employees of Defiance’s GM plant have filed similar cases in common pleas court.
Some of those were successful during jury trials, while others were settled beforehand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.