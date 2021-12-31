As 2022 nears, Defiance city officials are anticipating the completion of one of their biggest projects in years — installation of a new filtration system at the Baltimore Road water plant to improve water quality.
But city customers will have to wait a little longer than originally planned to see the benefits.
Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, is the general contractor for the $9 million granulated activated carbon (GAC) project.
The system will remove impurities from the city’s drinking water such as trihalomethanes, which are deemed a health hazard by EPA to some parts of the population. And it’s believed that the project may clean up taste and odor issues with city water as well.
But due to supply issues with certain key components, the project completion and startup has been pushed back to late February or early March, according to the city’s water plant superintendent, Adam McDowell.
Specifically, he told The Crescent-News Thursday that the arrival of drives for the main pumps being installed in the new GAC facility have been delayed.
“We have what are supposed to be firm dates (for arrival),” explained McDowell. “But quite honestly in this economy there are no firm dates. The drives were supposed to have been here in November. It’s just a moving target all the time.”
Otherwise, though, “construction’s coming around really well,” said McDowell, reporting that work is about 75% complete.
The new building which houses the eight GAC vessels — large tanks in which the filtration process will take place — is apparent when driving by the water plant. Although the GAC system may be months away from going online, the tanks have been filled with the carbon-based material needed for the process, according to McDowell.
“We are a long way from starting up, but the carbon went in this week,” he said.
A bioretention pond along Baltimore Road has been excavated, and will capture storm water at the water plant parking lot area.
“This will take most of the storm water, and hold and release it slower,” he said.
While some of these things have been visible by passing by the water plant, much of the remaining work may not be. According to McDowell “a lot of control work” — computer-based improvements for running the facilities — will be installed soon, much of it by Koester Corp. of Napoleon.
