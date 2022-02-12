DAF election fund
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Tonya and Rodney Wichman recently established an Election Ambassadors Scholarship Fund through The Defiance Area Foundation. The goal of the fund is to reach voters at an early age, encourage more juniors and seniors to work at the polls, get involved in the election process and provide a better understanding of election systems. The McCann’s recently made a $1,000 donation to the fund. Pictured here, from left are: Tonya Wichman, director Defiance County Board of Elections; Ted Penner, Defiance Area Foundation president; and Mayor Mike and Laurie McCann.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments