Tonya and Rodney Wichman recently established an Election Ambassadors Scholarship Fund through The Defiance Area Foundation. The goal of the fund is to reach voters at an early age, encourage more juniors and seniors to work at the polls, get involved in the election process and provide a better understanding of election systems. The McCann’s recently made a $1,000 donation to the fund. Pictured here, from left are: Tonya Wichman, director Defiance County Board of Elections; Ted Penner, Defiance Area Foundation president; and Mayor Mike and Laurie McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.