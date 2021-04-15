NEY — Expenditures, both current and future, were on the docket for discussion during Wednesday's Ney Village Council meeting.
The village took delivery of a new truck in recent days, replacing the older vehicle the village has used for plowing snow and as a dump truck for years. The new vehicle will need to have a bed installed and wiring done to serve the dump truck purposes, per Mayor Tom Vance, but that work should be done in the next month or so.
The other major spending issue arises from the proposed new firehouse. Fire chief Todd Shininger spoke with council during the meeting to explain some of the process going forward.
Vance noted that the estimate for the project is about $600,000 for the new firehouse to be constructed on the old Ney School grounds following a meeting in the last two weeks with township trustees. Vance said that the next step is consulting with the county auditor to see how many mills would be necessary to pay off the project and then to put the issue on the ballot in November.
In other village news, Vance noted that the village's clean-up day will be held May 15. A large metal dumpster will be placed in the parking lot of the middle ballfield at the park and two junk dumpsters will also be available, with one pickup truckload at no charge and after that, a fee will be incurred. Flyers with more information will be sent out with this month's water bill for village patrons.
Council also spoke about village improvements, with the paving project bids having been received. A timeline for the paving on multiple blocks and an alley and some crack sealing has not been set yet. In addition to the paving project, multiple houses in the village in various states of disrepair were discussed, with one inhabited home that has had its water shut off and a hole in the roof.
Finally, Vance voiced appreciation for the community's support of the recent splash pad fundraising project.
"The project has gone really well and it looks like we're ahead of schedule," said Vance, who noted that the splash pad may be completed in June with the pickleball courts and picnic area looking at a potential fall completion date. "The community has really gotten behind it with a lot of donation money, we really appreciate the community stepping up."
