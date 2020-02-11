While the most difficult decision for some people renewing their Ohio driver’s license has been what to wear for the photo, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is offering an important choice to those getting a new license — a standard license or a federally-compliant license.
Beginning Oct. 1, those who ever plan to fly on an airline will need more than the standard license for identification. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will require a federally-compliant driver’s license, identification card or another acceptable form of identification (including a U.S. passport or military ID) to fly throughout the country. The new license will have a star in the upper right-hand corner.
So those intending to fly by a commercial airline or visit a federal facility or military base will need the new compliant license. Local Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices have started offering drivers their choice now.
The cost is the same for the compliant and the standard licenses. The standard cards don’t require additional identity documents to renew.
For those getting a compliant license for the first time or those renewing a license, one needs the following information: full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, proof of Ohio residency and proof of legal presence.
To prove one’s legal name and date of birth, necessary documents could include a birth certificate, U.S. passport or Passcard. To prove one’s Social Security number, bring a Social Security card, a W-2 statement or 1099 form from your taxes.
Proof of address could include a BMV postcard, child support statement, bank statement, income tax form, insurance card, credit card statement, mortgage account statement, Ohio motor vehicle title or registration, paycheck stub, utility bill and Ohio driver’s license. (Two forms from a different source are necessary.)
In addition, if one has had a name change, proof of that is required as well.
For a complete list of document options necessary, go to https://services.dps.ohio.gov/BMVOnlineServices/DL/AcceptableDocuments.
Providing sufficient forms of identity at the BMV, one can expect to receive their driver’s license or ID card by mail within 10 business days. Motorists will receive an Ohio interim documentation form for confirmation of driving privileges until the actual card arrives in the mail.
