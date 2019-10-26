• Region
Farm podcasts:
The Agronomy and Farm Management Podcast has new episodes available to check out. Episode 36 features an interview with Jason Hartschuh and Will Hamman, who discuss tips for harvesting late-planted or drought-stressed crops this fall. This episode is meant to help maximize the amount of crops that will make it to the elevator or bin even with the variability seen this year in crop yields and quality.
Episode 37 was released Wednesday, October 16 and focuses on compaction. The extremely wet fall in 2018 and spring in 2019 led to field operations needing to be conducted even when soil conditions were not ideal, increasing the risk of soil compaction occurrence. Dr. Scott Shearer talks about soil compaction, what it is, the causes, how to avoid it, and how to mitigate it.
To listen or learn about the podcast, visit go.osu.edu/AFM.
