New Fairview staff

The school year kicked off on Tuesday for students and staff at Central Local Schools in Sherwood. New staff members include, in front: Emily Spencer (left), elementary intervention specialist; Mackenzie Melnik (center), middle school/high school chorus teacher; and Sarah Dominique, high school science teacher. And in back, from left: Amy Hammer, elementary assistant principal; Annie Kauffman, elementary intervention specialist; Lindsay Froelich, elementary school counselor; and Jacob Jones, gifted intervention specialist.
