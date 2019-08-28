New Fairview staff
Photo courtesy of Central Local Schools

The school year kicked off on Tuesday for students and staff at Central Local Schools in Sherwood. New staff members include, in front: Emily Spencer (left), elementary intervention specialist; Mackenzie Melnik (center), middle school/high school chorus teacher; and Sarah Dominique, high school science teacher. And in back, from left: Amy Hammer, elementary assistant principal; Annie Kauffman, elementary intervention specialist; Lindsay Froelich, elementary school counselor; and Jacob Jones, gifted intervention specialist.

