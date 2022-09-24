The bank note pictured here was issued in 1902 from the First National Bank of Defiance. Notes like this were issued from different banks before national banks were in place. The note is part of one of two new exhibits at the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in Defiance.
Part of a banking exhibit currently at the Tuttle Museum, this pen and ink illustration shows the Defiance Home Savings and Loan Association. The Tuttle Museum is housed in the former institution's building.
Included in one of the two new banking exhibits are these items. The small safe is on loan from the State Bank. Defiance Home Savings and Loan Association gave the small house to customers but kept the key to open it — thus forcing the customer to go to the bank and perhaps put the money into a savings account. The book is a First Federal bank book on loan from that institution. The Tuttle Museum has these items on loan from the Tuttle collection.
Photo courtesy of the Tuttle Museum
Issued in 1862, this Cobb & Squire bank note was for the amount of 50 cents. It is part of a banking exhibit at the Tuttle Museum in Defiance.
Photo courtesy of the Tuttle Museum
Photo courtesy of the Tuttle Museum
Two new exhibits on local banking history have opened at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum this month.
In the main room of the museum, “The History of Defiance Banks” explores the development of a number of local banks and savings and loan institutions. Included are brief histories of banks founded in Defiance, vintage photographs and bank items, and unusual stories.
Visitors can read about the president of State Bank being serenaded by customers to thank him for keeping their money safe during the Depression, or the Merchants Bank’s Pig Club to encourage food production during WWI. This exhibit is sponsored by State Bank, which was founded in 1902 and is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.
“Defiance Bank Notes,” on display in the inner vault, features bank notes from the collection of Jim Hamilton/Hamilton AMM LLC Trust, and is sponsored by Premier Bank.
Early commerce in the Defiance area was conducted by trade and barter; the need for currency arose with the development of businesses, factories and taxes. The first forms of banking were provided by people involved in insurance and real estate. Locally issued currency from two of these Defiance banking houses is displayed in the exhibit.
Banks often failed, making their notes worthless. The need for a national currency that could be trusted led to the chartering of national banks, and the printing of bills backed by national bonds and securities. First National Bank and Merchants National Bank were two of the first chartered banks in Defiance.
The Tuttle Museum, located at 514 W. Third St., is open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. It is closed on holidays, and admission is free.
