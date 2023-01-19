FORT WAYNE — Science Central here has announced the addition of a new exhibit (“Draw It”) that opened Wednesday.
Support from The James Foundation made Science Central’s acquisition of this exhibit possible. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton St. near downtown.
Manufactured by Breeze Creative, “Draw It” gives visitors the opportunity to be an artist, then watch technology bring their art to life on a large screen.
Visitors start by selecting one of several paper templates, which correspond with the theme displayed on the exhibit’s screen. Themes range from fun scenes like exotic animals exploring a jungle to dinosaurs stomping around prehistoric Earth. Each template features an outline, which visitors color in. After the template is colored, visitors place it in a scanning cabinet with the exhibit. In seconds, the scanner transforms the colored template into a three-dimensional animation on the screen.
“Draw It” is located on Science Central’s Lower Level.
“This exhibit really highlights how technology can accentuate art, and vice versa,” stated Martin Fisher, Science Central’s executive director. “It’s stunning, the way Draw It can translate 2D art into 3D animations. It’s a showcase for the capabilities of technology – but it all starts with a sheet of paper and creating art by hand.”
Kendra Klink, executive director of The James Foundation, echoes Fisher’s enthusiasm.
“The James Foundation is excited to support Science Central in bringing Draw It to the community,” says Klink. “This program will allow visitors of every ability and age to participate and engage with the exhibit, showing that museums and science can be fun for everyone.”
