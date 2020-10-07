Defiance city officials want to add a piece of equipment to aid in the municipal government's annual leaf pickup. But one councilman expressed concern Tuesday night about the cost, given other fiscal developments this year.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, council also amended an ordinance concerning donation drop-off boxes in the city, one of seven legislative items on the agenda (see related story).
Finance Director John Lehner told council Tuesday that officials are considering the presentation of legislation next week requesting permission to purchase a truck-mounted vacuum for leaf pickup. The cost for the equipment, which he described as a "pretty impressive machine," is $200,000, according to Lehner.
"It leaves a very clean trail," he said. "I think what we've experienced in the last few years with some of the equipment we used for leaf pickup is more of a scooping kind of thing, and we're leaving a lot of debris. We need to send the street sweeper on the heels of that effort."
Too, Lehner said the "biggest advantage" of the equipment is that it can be operated by one person.
"We have challenges every fall getting sufficient seasonal help to help with leaf pickup," he said. "In years past we've used free labor provided out of the CCNO (Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio). That has been a program that we've not been able to utilize for a couple years."
Mayor Mike McCann provided council members with videos of the equipment's capabilities.
Lehner said the purchase could be financed over five years at $45,000 annually, with the first payment in 2021. He proposed that additional gas tax revenues — which have increased by $200,000-$300,000 annually with the state's gas tax increase in 2019 — to cover the cost.
Lehner noted the possibility of acquiring the equipment before this year's leaf season concludes. (McCann indicated that this year's leaf pickup schedule has been set [see related Crescent-News story]).
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said he watched the videos and called the process "efficient" and clean," and is "something probably we've been needing for awhile."
But At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the expense, noting that the city has equipment for leaf pickup now and suspended funding for its annual street resurfacing program earlier this year. All the while, he reminded, Lehner told council a couple months ago that revenues were down several hundred thousand dollars due to the coronavirus situation.
"You just told us we lost $500,000 what a couple months ago, or $300,000 or $400,000, and now we want to spend $200,000 but we aren't paving any roads?" said Waxler. "I disagree with this. I think we need to really start focusing on what makes the city look good and I think we need to start doing some of the roads."
"We are paving roads Mr. Waxler," responded McCann. "I will bring you a list of roads that we paved in the last three years."
"Go look at Darbyshire," Waxler shot back. "We've been telling them people out there for 15 years we're going to fix that road. Go drive it."
McCann said he has driven the street, but explained that it's not been paved because officials are considering a sewer project there.
He added that council just passed an ordinance two weeks ago approving the unplanned paving of Karnes Avenue, between Summit Street and Cleveland Avenue. This is in addition to the ongoing rebuild of Karnes further north, between Summit and Ottawa Avenue.
McCann also mentioned the paving of Downs Street and South Jackson Avenue in recent years, although he conceded Waxler's point that the city is behind with its resurfacing.
Later, Lehner noted that the city is planning a street resurfacing program "of significance" in 2021.
"We're in the middle of a budget process, and I can assure you that the capital budget is going to include a resurfacing program in 2021," said Lehner. "The new gas tax brings in between two and $300,000 in additional funds to the streets department. So we're talking about $45,000 of that (for the leaf vacuum purchase). We would still have funds available from the new gas tax for street paving ... I will guarantee you will see a resurfacing program of significance in the 2021 budget."
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch reminded the Defiance Community Cultural Council's performance series events are scheduled to begin at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., later this month. Events are set for Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, but she advised interested persons to check the Stroede's website (defiancearts.org) due to possible changes related to the coronavirus situation.
• Mayor Mike McCann thanked city water plant employees Bobbi Vance and Joe Ewers for carrying out recent required lead and copper testing for homes and businesses.
