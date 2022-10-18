NAPOLEON — Union contracts with three employee unions were on city council’s agenda here Monday.
A temporary appointment for city manager also was approved, and council discussed filling the fire chief’s spot as well (see related story on page A10).
In all, council handled 10 legislative items during its second meeting of the month.
Approved Monday was a contract with one of the three aforementioned unions (AFSCME, AFL-CIO Local 3859) from Dec. 1, 2022-Nov. 30, 2025.
Among other things, the contract stipulates wage increases of 3.5% for the first year, 3% for the second year and 3.5% for the third year. Meanwhile, two other contract-related resolutions passed their first readings.
One would allow a new three-year deal with the Napoleon Police Officers Association from Jan. 1, 2023-Dec. 31, 2025; the other a contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters during the same period. Both contracts call for raises of 5% in the first year and 3% in each of the remaining two years, according to the city’s human resources director, Brittany Roof.
Before the legislative agenda, council also received a presentation from Sean Clement, director of the “Efficiency Smart” program.
“Efficiency Smart” relies on various methods to reduce energy usage, thereby promoting savings. The city has participated in the program in recent years, and the current contract is set to expire on Dec. 31.
According to Clement’s presentation, the program is forecasted to save the city — and thus electrical customers — $1.4 million over the last three years.
Council subsequently passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation approving a new three-year agreement for the program.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day as city holidays in 2023.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance allowing a municipal bridge inspection program at no cost through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to proceed in Napoleon. The city can participate in the program at no cost, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs. The ordinance will receive a third and final reading at council’s Nov. 7 meeting.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance permitting ODOT to resurface Ohio 110 within the city limits and undertake a bridge repair. This will allow paving up to Perry Street (Ohio 108) in the future. Lulfs said the work can be done for half the cost with ODOT’s participation. The ordinance will receive a third and final reading at council’s Nov. 7 meeting.
• passed the first reading of a resolution allowing amendments to the community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc., which is constructing a new speculation building on Independence Drive. This increases the square-footage from 100,000 to 150,000. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s Nov. 7 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending sections of the city’s personnel code concerning overtime-basic rate, days off and minimum call-out times. The ordinance will is set for a second reading at council’s Nov. 7 meeting.
• passed the first reading of an emergency ordinance amending the compensation for the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff to put the salary more in with what other communities are offering, according to one official. Lulfs also noted that the position has had “a fair amount of turnover because of the salary.” Although they did not disagree with that assessment, two councilmen (Ross Durham and Joe Bialorucki) favored waiting until 2023 budget discussions are completed. The legislation will return for a second reading at the Nov. 7 council session.
• approved the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for October.
• passed a motion accepting a $100 donation for the city’s yard waste site.
• heard Lulfs remind that the “Witches Brew” downtown fundraiser event is scheduled Saturday (from 4-8 p.m.).
• was informed about a utility billing issue by Finance Director Kevin Garringer with a switch to a new company (Invoice Cloud). After an initial problem with an email that should not have been sent out, he said customers will have more options to pay their bills while reminders will be sent out on the 26th and 27th of each month.
