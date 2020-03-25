COLUMBUS — A new election date has been set date in Ohio, but it won’t be what voters are accustomed to, and it will require extra effort by local officials.
This election will set a precedent in that the primary which was postponed from March 17 will be conducted with no polling stations and held exclusively via absentee balloting. Votes will be counted on April 28.
That was the decision reached by the Ohio General Assembly Wednesday. The House and Senate each approved a bill which addressed a number of state issues, including the March 17 primary that was postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.
The postponement was ordered by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton just hours before voting was to begin, and came after a Franklin County judge had ruled that the March 17 vote should go forward.
Her decision raised some concerns by state lawmakers, who believed that Acton usurped the Ohio General Assembly’s authority to set election dates. They responded Wednesday with overwhelming passage of House Bill 197 in the House and Senate.
The bill was awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature Wednesday evening. DeWine has indicated his intention to sign it.
The legislation allows an extension of absentee balloting for the March 17 primary to Tuesday, April 28.
“The overwhelming sentiment was that we needed to wrap up the election sooner than latter,” explained Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance who supported the bill. “That date was the date that was chosen. I was told in caucus that DeWine was good with that.
“I’m very comfortable with what we’re doing with the election,” said Riedel. “I definitely agreed that June 2 was too far out. I just felt that was too long to wrap up this election.”
Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon noted that the decision to postpone the election “put us in a position where we had to do something to allow people who were planning to vote on Election Day, and try to do so on a timeframe to allow those delegates on the presidential side to count toward their respective conventions. That’s why the date was selected.”
He and Riedel also observed that there would not have been any guarantees that the tentatively scheduled June 2 election date would have been kept due to the state government’s ongoing response to the coronavirus situation.
As for the new voting structure, it appears it will follow the current absentee balloting guidelines, with some tweaks.
For example, absentee ballots returned by mail still must be postmarked by the day before the election date (April 27). Unlike previous elections, no polling stations will be used on April 28, so boards of elections’ main function that day will be tabulating the votes.
As now, voters will be required to submit an application for an absentee ballot, allowing the appropriate board of elections to verify their identity. When this is accomplished, officials will send a ballot to voters.
Voters can request an application now by contacting their appropriate county board of elections, and are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.
An application can be printed from county websites or the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office website, and returned by mail. Applications also can be dropped off, although many boards of elections have limited contact with the public.
In Defiance County’s case, these can be slid under the board of elections door at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance until the office gets a dropbox.
The Defiance County Board of Elections can be contacted at 419-782-2906 or 419-782-8543, or voters can visit the office’s website (https://www.defiance.boe.ohio.gov/).
Actual ballots can be returned to the board of elections via mail or with a new dropbox option that likely will be added for this election. On Wednesday evening, local election officials were still awaiting word on that and other details from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.
Among the immediate unknowns Wednesday was the day when absentee balloting would be resumed.
What officials do know is that the April 28 timeline will place pressure and stress on county boards of election to compress a lot of work into a short period of time.
“It’s really pushing all of the boards to get enough time to mail out everything, get the ballots in and everything printed,” said Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
She is hopeful Defiance County can work with vendors to deliver the additional absentee ballots that will be needed.
Wichman and Deputy Director Kim Smith will lead the effort and be assisted by the office’s four part-time staff workers and, perhaps, seasonal help. This may require working past the normal quitting time of 4:30 p.m.
“We’ll stay as long as we need to get it done,” said Wichman. “We want to make sure everybody gets to vote. That’s our main concern.
“Our staff is great,” she said. “I know they’re more than willing to help.”
All votes cast during the early balloting period prior to March 17 will be counted.
Not included in lawmakers’ new plan was an extension of voter registration opportunities for the primary. These expired on Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.