The new brick support wall along the north side of River's Edge Bar & Grille in the 100 block of Defiance's Clinton Street has progressed in recent weeks as pictured here. Crews had worked inside an enclosure as they built the wall, but this was removed late this week. The wall is not yet complete, according to Defiance city officials, while the surrounding area must still be backfilled, graded and seeded. The wall was needed after an adjoining building was taken down.
