A revised proposal is on the way for expanding the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).
Mayor Mike McCann shared his suggestion Friday during the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s regular board meeting.
Meanwhile, the DDVB board appropriated funds for a public restroom in the downtown and handled a few other topics (see related story, Page A10).
A city council ordinance which would have expanded the DORA’s boundaries further out from the central business district where it exists now was defeated Tuesday.
The reason: A number of council members expressed concerns about a proposal to expand the DORA into park spaces, particularly Kingsbury.
(The DORA allows businesses with state liquor permits to serve alcoholic beverages in special cups in outside areas.)
McCann told the DDVB board Friday that he has spoken with six council members since Tuesday’s meeting, but has not ascertained a consensus of what they want.
However, he believes all of them are okay with expanding the DORA southward along South Clinton Street to include the D-Town Market & Oasis property just north of the CSX Railroad viaduct. The ordinance which was defeated Tuesday had included this area.
D-Town — where food trucks are a regular feature — does not have a liquor permit, but the property could be used for the consumption of alcoholic beverages in DORA cups if the district is expanded there. The owners expressed support for the DORA expansion during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The D-Town property also would be included in a planned expansion of Defiance’s “revitalization district,” an area where liquor permit opportunities would be increased for businesses that generate 75% of their revenue from food sales. Council would have to approve the expansion of the revitalization district as well.
McCann told the board Friday that he is prepared to take a new proposal to city council including only the D-Town property on South Clinton Street into the expansion — for now.
He reasoned that this would assuage some council members’ concern about expanding the DORA into parks where children and families would be present.
Earlier, McCann explained that the DORA expansion proposal defeated by council was as large as it was because officials originally believed they had only two opportunities to change the district’s boundaries.
So, he said he believed “there was logic” in attempting to expand the DORA’s boundaries east of the Auglaize (to include Kingsbury Park) and north of the Maumee River (to include Pontiac Park and other park space).
However, he added that “late in the process, even after the ordinance (which council ultimately defeated) was written ... we went back and recognized that while we were going through our process the law changed in Columbus, and that then allowed for multiple changes (to refreshment district boundaries) down the road.”
Too, DDVB Director Kirstie Mack noted that Ohio law requires that outdoor refreshment districts must go back to city council for review every five years.
In Defiance’s case this would return the matter to council in 2024 as the DORA was created in 2019.
“City council, no matter what, will have to see it in 3 1/2 years again,” she said.
McCann added a final point: “This notion that by creating this DORA we have encouraged drunkenness, people falling into the gutters drunk and all of that, this is not what we’ve done at all. That hasn’t occurred. And when we talk to the merchants and when we talk to our law enforcement folks and we observe what we observe with our own two eyes, we don’t see that.”
The proposal put forward by McCann Friday did not require the DDVB board’s approval. The next step is for McCann’s administration to propose legislation to council for approval.
