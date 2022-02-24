PAULDING — A new business construction was a major item of discussion at Tuesday evening’s council meeting in this village.
On hand at Paulding Council’s regular meeting, changed from Monday to Tuesday night because of the Presidents Day holiday, was Andrew Zofkie representative for Cross Development to talk about a new 10,640 square foot Dollar General store in Paulding. The store, to be built at 1071 N. Williams St., will have new LED lights, will be open and will cover a variety of merchandise including clothing, frozen foods, canned foods and paper goods.
Paulding Village Zoning Inspector Ron Schmidt introduced Zofkie to the council and said that the planning commission had met to discuss the new build. At the planning commission’s meeting approval for Zofkie’s proposal was moved forward for council consideration.
According to Zofkie’s presentation, Cross Development purchases the real estate and constructs the building that is then leased to Dollar General.
Concerning the new business, council member Dave Burtch asked, “Is the existing one corporate owned or a franchise?” Zofkie again responded, “It is owned by an individual which is an unusual case for Dollar General.” The new store will be owned by the corporation.
Burtch asked, “How do you expect a second Dollar General can be supported in our community?” Zofkie responded, “Dollar General does exhaustive studies to verify that the new business will be successful before they proceed.” Burtch added, “I know that Defiance has three or four and I just wanted to know how we can justify a second one here.”
In responding to Burtch, Zofkie spoke to inventory studies as well as community needs studies that Dollar General does. He said that corporate stores like to hold inventory that does not take away from established retailers.
Schmidt added to the discussion, “I see this store as more like the old ALCO store was — there you could buy clothing, oil, antifreeze, paper products. This is competition in our community, and I see competition as good.”
Barb Rife, council member asked, “What time period are we looking at here? Do you want to open the store by the end of the year?”
Zofkie said, “After the total process of approval including zoning, building plans, ODOT approval, applying to the county for the building permit and vote by the council, we expect it would take about 120 days to build after all of that. So, opening by the end of the year would be great.”
It was agreed by the council that since the store would be good competition for the community and not be an economical drain on Chief and the Family Dollar, it would be something they could move forward with.
The next step is for the newspaper of record in Paulding to publish for two consecutive weeks the intent of Cross Development to start a new build and that council will hold a public hearing on the build. On March 15 at 6:30 p.m., the council will hold that public hearing.
In other business the council:
• heard the report of finance director Cheryl Halter who said that her office should be fully staffed and functioning at capacity by Monday. She added that the MuniLink billing software would go live soon and she hopes to start billing with it in April or May.
• heard a report from village administrator Jason Vance who said that about a dozen applicants for lifeguards are now being trained. Pending certification, the pool should be fully staffed with lifeguards. The pool is still looking for one pool manager and four to six concession workers.
• approved Zachary Blue from reserve to full-time police officer on the Paulding Village Police Department.
• heard from Vance that letters have gone out for the vacant building problem downtown.
• heard from village solicitor Harvey Hyman that the software that archives the village’s resolutions and ordinances has been updated and should be able to be accessed by the public soon.
• heard a “thank you” from Margaret Phlipot who had recently attended council meetings to complain about the high water problem on her street. “The water came up on the 17th but was all gone in an hour. I heard water running through the pipe for the first time. The pipe seems like it’s opened up but it’s not fixed.”
• heard from Vance that the traffic light at Jackson and Main streets, that was struck by a vehicle is scheduled to be replaced but that the parts for the replacement piece are on order.
