A new protocol governing how Defiance County law enforcement officers handle dog and animal calls is in the making.
County commissioners hosted a meeting Wednesday morning with various officials at Defiance County East to discuss the matter. Also attending were Sheriff Doug Engel, Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez, Fort Defiance Humane Society Executive Director Lisa Weaner and the county humane agent, Stacie Fedderke.
The study session was a follow-up to a meeting convened among the same interested officials one month ago.
Since then, the county dog warden’s office — under the guidance of Randy Vogel — has put together a proposed “on call protocol” which was made available during Wednesday’s meeting.
The proposals will serve as a basis for a policy which will be discussed further during a meeting in the next couple weeks to revisit the matter. In the meantime, the humane society and sheriff’s office plan to put together some policy points.
The issue primarily concerns dog calls outside of the dog warden’s normal office hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday).
Thereafter, Vogel offered a proposed protocol in which his assistant (Megan Cutter) “will be available during normal office hours and on call in the evenings Monday through Thursday, and on holidays.” Calls to her “will be expected to be returned within 15-20 minutes of the message left.”
Under the proposal, an on-call deputy will be available from 4 p.m. Fridays until 8 a.m. Monday mornings.
“Non-emergency” phone messages outside normal office hours can be left with the dog warden’s office and to be handled the next day, but not on weekends. Such calls are described as “stray dogs running at large” and “complaints” about a neighbor’s dog.
“Emergencies” are characterized as “dogs in livestock, dog bites when owner is not known and the dog is still at large, aggressive dogs that present a danger to human safety, assisting law enforcement officers with dogs when they are involved in an arrest” and “injured dogs that are still alive.”
The policy discussions are a result of complaints made by Engel — and echoed by other law enforcement in attendance Wednesday — that their officers have to handle dog and animal calls for which they have neither the equipment, training and, in some cases, the time. Referencing the limited hours of the dog warden’s office, he said his officers are on call to handle dog and animal complaints 16-18 hours a day and 24 hours a day on weekends.
“We’re not trained to do that, but yet we do it all,” said Engel. “There’s no incentive for us to do it, and I don’t understand why it’s a responsibility of law enforcement. There’s nothing I found in the Ohio Revised Code ... that says law enforcement must handle dog complaints, animal complaints, cat complaints. We do it as a public service ... .”
But law enforcement officers noted that damage has occurred to their departments’ cruisers while handling dogs.
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that in situations involving a dangerous dog, the responsibility is the dog warden’s.
“If there is a dog out there posing a dangerous situation to the public, that is without a doubt the responsibility of the dog warden to go out there and handle that situation because he is trained to take care of that,” Mack told Engel. “But other than that, you are assessing situations.”
As far as expanded staff for the dog warden’s office to be available 24 hours a day, he suggested that the cost would be prohibitive and impractical. As things stand, the office relies on dog tag fees to operate.
“The public also gets pretty crabby with us for talking about raising dog tags and dog tag fees,” he said. “So we have to be able find some common ground, which all of you have been pushing for and I agree with.”
Although Wednesday’s meeting was sometimes contentious, officials concluded in a spirit of cooperation before adjourning.
Cats were also part of the discussion, but there is no protocol proposal for them, as they are not covered by the Ohio Revised Code, according to officials.
Weaner noted that the humane society won’t refuse cats, but doesn’t have adequate space to handle them all or the resources to go get them. The county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the agency operates, continues to host regular low-cost spay and neuter events for cats.
The agency’s policy is not to euthanize animals — unless necessary in case of injury or disease — Weaner indicated.
Mack noted that the county — which contracts with the humane society to take in dogs taken in by Vogel’s office — has contributed additional funds for cat spaying and neutering as has the village of Hicksville and the city of Defiance.
But there are no laws that allow the county to take action involving cats, according to Mack.
