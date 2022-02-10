Wauseon decided to move forward with a new development project on Monday evening when city council heard the first reading of an ordinance.
The Seneca Drive Incentive District within the city of Wauseon is the name of the new ordinance and it focuses on property and infrastructure improvements by implementing a tax increment financing (TIF) on Seneca Drive — an area that includes about 19 undeveloped lots.
The use of a TIF fund allows the city to set aside part of the new taxes generated from the designated project area for developing things like sidewalks, storm sewers, water and sanitary sewers within that area.
While the builder stays on the hook ultimately for developing the area in a timely manner, the City of Wauseon benefits from a quicker return for the community and the developer gets help in much needed infrastructure.
The newly introduced legislation allows service payments in lieu of taxes to be made annually and any improvements made within the district must be for public benefit.
Director of Public Service Keith Torbet was contacted after the meeting to discuss the new legislation and he said, “This ordinance allows for 75% of the TIF funds to be put into infrastructure and the remaining 25% goes to its intended use.”
Executive Director at Fulton County Economic Development Corporation Matt Gilroy was also contacted about the new ordinance and he said, “If the developer in this situation had to finance on his own all of the infrastructure needs, he would most likely have to pay a premium on the interest.”
Too, he said, “... for the builder to make the needed improvements to the lots would have made the lots unmarketable because of the price of the lots.”
Gilroy said that the TIF funding, the greatest share of the risk sits in the lap of the developer, “The municipality is taking a risk by investing in the private sector, the developer is sharing the risk with the community and the community wants to see the developer succeed along with the city — it’s basically a win for everyone.”
“We hope,” said Gilroy, “that this model in Wauseon is one that we can use elsewhere. We think it’s going to work out well for everyone.”
In other news, the council:
• after executive session, approved to hold interviews for Clerk of Council on Feb. 21-22.
• heard report from Fire Chief Rick Sluder: no major incidents over the snowstorm; new assistant, Hannah Kreitzer started Monday.
• heard from Police Chief Kevin Chittenden that there were no major accidents during the snowstorm.
• heard of two water main breaks on Fulton Street, as reported by Director of Public Service Keith Torbet. Now potholes are a priority and South Brunell Street project is out for bids.
• heard from Director of Finance Jamie Giguere: income tax collection is up 13% from January 2021.
• approved Brandon Tijerina to a 3-year term (Jan. 2022-Dec. 2024) on the Community Reinvestment Housing Council.
