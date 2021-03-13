The new commander of Defiance’s Highway Patrol post brings with him plenty of experiences in high-tension situations.
Lt. Rustun Schack took over on March 1, replacing Lt. Robert Ashenfelter who is now the commander of the Patrol’s Bowling Green post (see related story).
Most recently a sergeant patrolling high-volume roads in the Columbus area and a former Ohio national guardsmen who saw duty in Iraq, Schack spoke with The Crescent-News earlier this week about his new posting.
“I like it so far,” said Schack. “I’m looking forward to working here in Defiance. I’m looking forward to working with the Defiance post personnel and the people of the community. Everybody’s been welcoming so far, so I’m pleased with that.”
Schack, 40, comes here from the Columbus post where he was a sergeant before his promotion to lieutenant. His rise to the top comes in his 20th year with the Patrol.
In 2001, just a couple years after graduating from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School (now Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools) in Fremont, Schack became a Patrol trooper and was assigned to the Lima post.
Back then, he wasn’t sure he had any leadership aspirations.
“It was kind of tough to tell where it would go,” Schack recalled. “But as I got into the job and into the career I did develop a desire to move up the ranks and be able to mold and shape people under me to become good troopers.”
A transfer to the Circleville post (south of Columbus), a stint as a Patrol K9 handler and an assignment to the West Jefferson post (west of Columbus) followed, but it wasn’t until 2017 that his ascent to commander picked up steam. That year he was promoted to sergeant and arrived at the Columbus post; four years later he took the lieutenant’s test and passed, then was placed on a list for possible promotion to a commander’s position.
“You remain on the list and once a post opens, then you can apply,” he explained.
When he found out a few weeks ago he got the Defiance job, he “was pleased and surprised because a lot of people apply for it (a commander’s position). So, you never quite know how it’s going to go. I was pleased. I grew up this direction (northwest Ohio), so it kind of brings me closer to home and family.”
It also brings him into a setting he said he prefers.
”I prefer rural over metro areas,” Schack admitted.
His new work home at the Defiance post — near the city’s west corporation limits — is just a hop, skip and a jump from four-lane U.S. 24, the busiest route that Schack’s forces will patrol.
It’s an active road to be sure, with lots of truck traffic, but not likely to match the challenges that some Columbus area roads like I-70, I-71, Ohio 315 and I-270 present.
”In Columbus, you were very much exposed to a lot more criminal activity such as drugs,” explained Schack. “There’s a lot of road rage instances and shootings on highways down there so you’re exposed to that as well. There’s a lot of criminal element on the roadways down there. It’s here too, but nothing to the extent as it is down there.”
But no matter where Schack goes, he noted that the Patrol’s message is the same. His post will focus on reducing traffic fatalities and injury crashes, particularly the common factors in them — speeding, no safety belt and OVI.
“We’re going to focus on safety belt and OVI enforcement,” he said. “A lot of our fatal crashes involve either one, or both of those issues, so we are going to focus a lot on that with the goal to reduce those fatals.”
Those tragic types of crashes, he indicated, and the related family notifications that follow often serve as motivation for him and the patrol.
“Making those notifications is also a good motivator ... to teach people to slow down, wear your seat belts,” said Schack. “Most of the stuff can be prevented with the hopes that we make less notifications in the future.”
Schack himself was a traffic crash victim in one violent highway incident not that long ago.
In November 2019 while assisting the Patrol’s Marysville post in a vehicle pursuit, his cruiser was rammed by the suspect’s flatbed truck. He escaped serious injury, although he sustained a concussion and missed a couple weeks of work.
Beyond his Patrol career, Schack also served in the Ohio National Guard, participating in the 2003 invasion of Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom) with the 323rd Military Police Company. His unit was responsible for convoy escort duty, and occasionally engaged in hostile action.
That one-year tour was preceded by a year of providing base security at Fort Bragg, N.C. just after 9/11 with the same unit.
So, as Schack begins his law enforcement and leadership career in Defiance, you could say he has seen a thing or two.
