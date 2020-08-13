Construction of a new cell at Defiance County’s Canal Road landfill is underway.
The cell is expected to take in compacted trash for about 2 1/2 years based on recent intake figures, according to Defiance County commissioners who operate the facility.
Construction of cell 5 is being undertaken by Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, at a cost of $1,566,000, with completion scheduled in mid-September. The cost is covered by fees charged by the county to take in waste from residents and businesses.
Landfill Manager Warren Schlatter — Defiance County’s engineer — expects cell 6 to be bid in spring 2021.
Commissioners indicated that in addition to cells 5 and 6, nine more cells, providing room to handle trash for approximately 55 more years, are planned.
On a recent trip to the landfill, Schlatter provided Commissioner Ryan Mack with information on the makeup of the base layers to start a new cell.
The base layer is 36 inches of extra compacted clay to decrease water permeability, and is topped with a heavy plastic liner (60 mils thick). The plastic liner is covered with a softer fabric to cushion it from a 12-inch stone drainage layer.
The stone layer has a network of perforated pipes that collect the liquid (leachate) that percolates out of the bottom of the waste above it. The collection system routes to a large riser pipe with a specialized pump inside it. The leachate is then pumped to Defiance’s wastewater plant.
The stone drainage layer is topped with a layer of geotextile fabric to filter out particles that could clog the system.
The landfill is a county-owned facility that expanded under a best available technology (BAT) permit issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) in 2006. The current operating permit allows the landfill to construct new waste cells approximately every five years.
Once all these layers are constructed in accordance with OEPA guidelines, landfill workers can begin placing select waste on the new cell. Select waste does not have large objects that might puncture the cell’s new plastic liner.
This is expected to continue for six months, according to commissioners, until crews begin operating solely in the new cell.
