Defiance County's senior services agency has a new director.
Nick Wichman, 30, took over the post on Monday, replacing Amy Francis who had stepped down in recent weeks to take a position with Defiance College.
Wichman was chosen from among approximately nine candidates, according to Defiance County Commissioner David Kern. This list was narrowed down to four candidates who were interviewed in recent weeks.
"He seems very driven," said Kern about Wichman. "We expect some great things. I think he will do well with the seniors and staff we have out there. He'll do good things I'm sure."
Filling the position comes as a relief for commissioners, noted Kern.
"Having it filled is definitely a sigh of relief," he said. "It's definitely an organization where you don't want to have a lack of leadership in that role for very long, so getting him right before the end of the year is great."
Wichman comes to the position with enthusiasm and energy, saying he's "very excited to be in this new role" and "very excited to be part of the community. ... I'm very excited to get back in the senior community and hopefully market it a little more ... and get more seniors involved with what we have here."
For the past year or so, Wichman, 30, had been working remotely for a North Carolina company (Nurses First Travel Agency) that helped recruit health care nurses for positions throughout the country.
Previous to that, he had held a supervisory role at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold. But he got his professional start right after high school with Glenn Park of Defiance, an assisted living facility on the city's southside.
Wichman started there about the time Glenn Park opened. He served as the assistant activities director at one time, and he found the work much to his liking.
"I've always loved working with the senior community in Defiance," said Wichman, a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School.
He said he sees a lot of similarities with his earlier work at Glenn Park.
"Working with people is huge for me — listening to their stories, finding connections, how they know my parents and know my grandparents."
In the early stages of his new position, Wichman said he will continue working with the county's administrator/finance manager, Sherri Carnahan — who was the interim director after Francis stepped down — to become more acclimated to his new job. But "so far, so good," he said.
"It's been a very welcoming environment," Wichman added. "It feels very family oriented."
On Monday — Bingo day at the Defiance Senior Center on Broadway Avenue — he met a good crowd and a lot of regulars.
"I got to meet a lot of the seniors that come in on a regular basis," he said.
As Wichman becomes more acclimated to the position, he would like to introduce some ideas and restore activities that were interrupted during the coronavirus situation in 2020.
"Definitely, more community outreach I want to focus on and get a little more input from seniors of what they want to bring back — things we haven't been able to do for awhile," he explained. "I want to do more activities and more outreach."
Wichman and his wife, Taryn, live in Holgate with their daughters Aria, 6, and Mila, 4.
He comes by public service honestly as his mother, Tonya Wichman, is the director of the Defiance County Board of Elections.
