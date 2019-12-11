HOLGATE — The two newest members of the Holgate Village Council were sworn in prior to Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.
Elva Posadas Wyandt and Sara Salaz ran unopposed last month for council seats. They are replacing Councilmen Nathan Schwartzengraber and Sheldon Burke, who both advised council in August that they would not seek reelection.
Mayor Blake Tijerina, who will begin his first elected term in January, also was sworn in.
Schwartzengraber, who was not present Tuesday, was elected in 2015 and selected in February to serve as council president. Burke joined council in March.
“We’re sad to see you go, and excited to see wherever your next journey takes you,” Tijerina said of the departing councilmen. “I hope you stay actively involved in the community, and don’t be scared to show up or call any of us at any time.”
Meanwhile, Councilman Ethan Matson said an effort is still underway to bring disc golf to Holgate. Matson said they have reached out to Defiance officials for advice and are waiting to hear back.
Tijerina noted there “wasn’t too much money left with parks,” adding energy costs related to the new concession stand might be offset by renting out the stand.
“I want to see it used as often as possible, whether that’s by a baseball organization, or the library...” Tijerina said. “I just want to see it used and I don’t want to put up any barriers.”
In other business, council:
• met with visitor Jesse Mendizabal and passed a motion to permit Mendizabal to cut down a tree that is dropping foul-smelling foliage onto his property on North Squire Street.
• heard Tijerina report that this week he plans to send out additional letters related to nuisance violations in the village.
• heard from Tijerina that downtown beautification will be a focus heading into the new year.
• heard from Tijerina that new trash cans have been ordered for the downtown area. Council approved the purchase of six trash cans for $2,520 last month.
• approved temporary appropriations. Village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs said the 2020 budget will not be complete until January.
• met in executive session to discuss possible pending litigation. No related action was taken.
The next meeting of the Holgate Village Council will take place Jan. 14.
