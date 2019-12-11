A four-year package of water and sewer rates beginning in January was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
Council also approved the city’s 2020 budget (see related story above) and honored two outgoing members (see related story on page A2).
The water and sewer rate adjustments have been under discussions for several months, and were approved with passage of two related ordinances Tuesday.
City Finance Director John Lehner had told council in August that a rate adjustment was needed to offset a declining water fund balance, but sewer charges could be decreased due to healthier cash reserves. The plan approved Tuesday reflects that, and rates could go down for some.
For example, a residential user of 500 cubic feet per month with a 3/4 inch meter would see a decrease in 2020 from $97.08 per month to $94.49 (a 2.7% decrease) for water and sewer service combined. A 0.7% decrease would follow in 2021 followed by a 1.3% increase in 2022 and a 1% increase in 2023.
For residential consumers of 1,000 cubic feet of water with a 3/4 inch water meter, monthly water rates would increase in 2020 from $39.34 to $45.62 (a 16% percent increase on the consumption portion of the bill), while the readiness-to-serve charge (for debt service and capital cost) would drop from $15.53 per month to $15.38.
The corresponding monthly sewer rates would go from $44.20 to $48.60 per 1,000 cubic feet in 2020 (a 9.9% increase), while the readiness-to-serve charge would decrease from $39.78 per month to $32 (a 19.5% decrease).
With the two combined, a household using 1,000 cubic feet of water per month would see a 2% increase next year in total water and sewer cost from $138.85 to $141.60. No change would follow in 2021, but increases of 1.6% and 1.2% would be scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
Industrial users would see larger increases in their bills beginning in 2020.
For example, industrial customers with four-inch water meters using at least 62,500 cubic feet of water would see an 8% increase in water and sewer charges in 2020 followed by smaller increases in 2021 (0.8%), 2020 (1.9%) and 2023 (1.4%).
But commercial customers with two-inch water meters using at least 2,000 cubic feet of water would see an overall decrease in water and sewer charges over the four year-period.
The proposed figures show a 4.5% decrease in 2020 and a 1% decrease in 2021 followed by increases of 1.1% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2023.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance authorizing pay increases for nonbargaining unit employees in 2020. This includes raising the pay of the city’s assistant water plant superintendent, Joe Ewers, from $56,545 to $61,500, and increasing other nonbargaining employees’ pay by 2.5%.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing a perpetual easement across city property for Standridge Color Corporation. The ordinance notes that Standridge wishes to expand its plant on Integrity Drive. Law Director Sean O’Donnell said the expansion will create four more jobs. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• approved the transfer of $2,500 from the general fund to the fire pension fund.
