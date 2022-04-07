A Defiance police officer introduced city council to the department’s new canine helper during its meeting Tuesday night.
The introduction by Patrolman Frank Herbert — school resource officer (SRO) for Defiance City Schools — kicked off a busy night for council when it also handled six legislative items (see related story) and received an update from the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer (see related story).
Herbert appeared with the young canine — about 20 months old — named Mojo, a Golden Retriever puppy.
Once the dog reaches an age of about one year, he will attend school resource officer dog training with her in Indiana. He said this will be the same school that trained the city’s canine unit Myrko, handled by Patrolman Garrett Roth.
Eventually, Herbert said, Mojo will be trained in explosive ordnance detection, which would cover firearms.
The dog was donated to law enforcement, according to Herbert, and has a police-oriented background as her father has been a canine unit for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office during the past five years. He indicated that once Mojo is trained she might be able to serve for 7-10 years, depending upon her health.
Defiance students were given the opportunity to name the dog, compiling a list of possibilities before conducting a districtwide vote and settling on “Mojo,” according to Herbert.
Mayor Mike McCann said he appreciated the patrolman’s decision to take on extra responsibility with the dog. And Assistant City Administrator Ryan Mack said Herbert and Mojo visited City Hall on Tuesday, so it was deemed a good time to introduce her to council.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Wednesday, Police Chief Todd Shafer said Mojo will be committed completely to the schools to aid Herbert as the SRO.
This will be separate from Myrko which provides the ability to trace and apprehend suspects, if need be.
The city introduced an SRO into Defiance schools in 2017 through grant funds that are continuing. However, Herbert’s SRO position is being funded at the city’s cost.
Shafer is hopeful that the school’s funding of one SRO position will continue after the current two-year grant expires.
As for Mojo’s addition to the department, Shafer described her donation as “a great opportunity ... to increase the safety of students and the staff.”
With training still to come, she won’t be ready for the schools until next school year at the earliest, according to Shafer.
