This photo shows a building formerly used by Defiance Stamping in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue where National Overstock of Defiance plans to open in a few weeks. The company, based in Lima, will sell returned items purchased from eBay and Amazon. Building owner Kevin McDonald, who will rent the building to National Overstock, also is considering the renovation of the former Defiance Stamping building at 1090 Perry St., which is made of brick.
