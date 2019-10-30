How well do you really know someone?
Konnie Meyer, author of the book, “Thank You God. Thank You Jesus,” will be the first to tell you that until you ask someone about their life, you may never know. Her book chronicles the life of Victor (Vu) Pham, the owner of VIP Nails in Defiance who was smuggled out of war-torn Vietnam at the age of 6.
For the past 13 years, Meyer, who resides in rural Hamler with her husband, Bruce, has been getting her nails done by Pham. A few years ago she noticed a photo on Pham’s desk at VIP Nails, and asked him about it. That started Meyer on a journey to tell Pham’s life story of what happened when his father had he and his 8-year-old brother, Giang, smuggled out of Vietnam on a fishing boat with 18 strangers.
“I’ve been getting my nails done by Victor for a long time, and we would say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ just to make small talk,” said Meyer, a retired third-grade teacher from Patrick Henry Local Schools. “One day I noticed a picture sitting on his desk, so I started asking him questions about it ... ‘Where are you from?’ ‘Are you in the photo?’ and while asking the questions, I learned it was the only picture he had of his family.
“Here we are in America, with pictures everywhere of our family, and it was the only one he had of his family before he left Vietnam,” continued Meyer. “Then one day, I was getting my nails done and Victor told me he was going to speak at a church and he was worried everyone would judge him. That’s when he started telling me about his life. I told him, ‘You have a story to tell, and you’ve turned your life around.’”
After Meyer invited Pham to speak at the Hamler Library for a Friends of the Hamler Library event, he told Meyer, “I think my story should be in a book.”
Meyer, who “dabbles in writing” told him, “I would do that,” and so the two spent the next year doing interviews and going through the process to write “Thank You God. Thank You Jesus.”
“The first time Victor told me about his life, my interest was piqued, “Meyer said. “He and his brother were put on a fishing boat ... just imagine that at their ages. I’ve worked with kids all my life and that’s just hard for me to imagine.”
As Meyer explained: “Thank You God. Thank You Jesus (something that Victor says many times a day), is a story of sacrifice, just think about what Victor’s parents had to do. They must have loved their sons so much. It’s also a story of survival, while on the boat everyone ran out of water and food, they survived that, and then they survived living in a refugee camp in Thailand.
“He and his brother made their way to Oakland, where they got caught up in gangs, drugs and violence, and Victor survived that,” added Meyer. “It’s a story of suspense, too, because here’s Victor, dealing in drugs, an addict, living in the roughest element in America and being there when a friend was murdered. And it’s a story of salvation, when the faith given to him by his parents, gave him the strength to ask for God’s forgiveness, which changed his life.”
Pham, who changed his name from Vu, to Victor, because he wanted to leave his past behind, gave credit to God for the book being published.
“Honestly I think God set it all up,” said Pham, who teaches martial arts to youth and speaks out against the dangers of drugs. “I wanted to bury my story, I was ashamed of my past, I changed my name but one thing led to another. Deep down in my heart, I know God did this. Konnie has been coming to the salon for 13 years, and this didn’t come about until it was God’s timing.
“I know it’s all part of bigger plan God has for me,” added Pham. “I tell everyone who will listen, ‘Jesus saves, heroin kills.’”
Said Meyer: “If this book helps one child, one person change their life, then we’ve done what we set out to do.”
So far, Meyer has donated copies of the book to libraries in Henry, Defiance and Putnam counties, and she’s reached out to pastors, hoping to get it into the hands of youth. The book contains a section of discussion questions, in which Meyer hopes will spark conversations that will bring hope to young people.
“Thank You God. Thank You Jesus” can be purchased at VIP Nails, at 519 W. Second St., Defiance, for $15.50. It’s available on Amazon for $15.49, and it can be downloaded to an Amazon Kindle for $7.99. For more information, call 419-782-6162.
