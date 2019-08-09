A new Defiance County Board of Elections member helped certify candidates and issues for the November ballot during the board’s meeting Thursday afternoon.
Democrat Penny Bakle was sworn in this week to finish the term of her husband, Charles Bakle, who recently resigned from the board. Her term will expire on Feb. 28, 2021.
She joins Democrat Charles Gray, Republican Steve Sondergaard and Republican Ian Weber on the board, which oversees the actions of the Defiance County Board of Elections office.
Gray and Weber have terms running into 2023, while Sondergaard’s term expires in 2021.
Sondergaard was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting at which four city charter amendments were certified by the board to the Nov. 5 ballot, along with a number of candidate petitions.
The proposed charter amendments will appear as four separate ballot questions. According to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman, ballot language for the four amendments was sent this week to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office for approval.
Four other issues were certified to the ballot at a previous board meeting as were candidates who had filed well in advance of Wednesday’s fall filing deadline. (Details about the filings appeared in Thursday’s Crescent-News.)
Some candidate petitions came in just before Wednesday’s deadline passed, but Gray credited Bill Wonders and Carolyn Schlade — part-time staff workers at the board of elections office — for helping validate the necessary signatures on candidate petitions.
“They both have quite a number of years of experience, and they’ve seen a lot,” said Gray.
Wichman said both started as poll workers.
In another matter, the board approved the employment of two more part-time seasonal staff workers for the 2019 election.
The plan is to bring them on board now in preparation for the 2020 general election, which figures to be a busy one due to the U.S. presidential election.
Those who apply for the two positions will have to undergo required background checks, according to Wichman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.