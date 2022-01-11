NAPOLEON — Bidding for part of walkway project here has been pushed back some.
Napoleon City Council approved plans and specifications for the Ritter Park walkway project during a special meeting late Monday afternoon. This will allow another round of bidding on the project.
Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News that no bids were received on the walkway project due to an error in the documents. The state — which is providing a large grant for the 10-foot wide walkway — has given the city another 30 days to complete the bidding process, according to Maassel.
The project’s completion deadline is Oct. 29.
The walkway will go from Jahns Road to Ritter Park, along Front Street and onto the downtown.
“Obviously, we would like people to be able to walk where they want,” said Maassel, adding that the pathway will provide a safe way for persons in the Anthony Wayne Acres Subdivision and adjacent areas to walk to the downtown.
Too, he noted that a lot of people have been outside due to the coronavirus situation.
Later Monday, council’s municipal properties, building, land use and ED committee discussed Front Street’s repaving between Perry and Scott, and recommended that traffic become one-way between Scott Street and West Riverview Avenue. Traffic on West Front Street, between Scott and Perry streets, will remain two-way.
The one-way designation will go to full council for approval at its next meeting Monday.
In other business Monday, council:
• swore-in Councilman Joe Bialorucki who won a new four-year term in November during an unopposed election. He joins three other council members (Dr. David Cordes, Ken Haase and Lori Siclair) who were sworn in last week.
• re-elected Bialorucki council president and selected Councilman Ross Durham as president pro-tem to handle meetings in Bialorucki’s absence.
• announced appointments to council committees.
