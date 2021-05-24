KALIDA — The Lima Post of Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:37 p.m. Sunday on County Road 19, south of County Road L, near here.
A 2017 Yamaha YXZ, driven by Zachary Cassidy, (31) of New Bavaria, was traveling north on County Road 19, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
Cassidy over-corrected, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and Cassidy was ejected.
Cassidy sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cassidy was transported by Love-Heitmeyer to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Cassidy was not wearing a safety restraint, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Kalida Fire and EMS, Putnam County EMS, Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc. and Meyer’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.
