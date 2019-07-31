Defiance firefighters Austin Daniels (left) and Colton Bly stand beside the new “baby box” installed at the back of the city fire department at Perry and Third streets. Such boxes are considered by officials as a better alternative in a bad situation — when a parent chooses to abandon an infant child. The project is being made possible with funds provided by the Zonta Club of Defiance. City council approved a lease agreement for the “baby box” with Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. — a nonprofit company — in May.

