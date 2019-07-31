Defiance firefighters Austin Daniels (left) and Colton Bly stand beside the new “baby box” installed at the back of the city fire department at Perry and Third streets. Such boxes are considered by officials as a better alternative in a bad situation — when a parent chooses to abandon an infant child. The project is being made possible with funds provided by the Zonta Club of Defiance. City council approved a lease agreement for the “baby box” with Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. — a nonprofit company — in May.
Breaking News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.