PAULDING — This year’s Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival will offer many familiar attractions, but a few newer ones are being added as well.
Two of this year’s new attractions are not really new at all; they’re simply making a return to the festival after several years away. The square dance and barn dance are two former mainstays which are coming back this year. The square dance will be held on Friday, while the barn dance will return on Saturday. Both dances begin at 7 p.m. in the extension building.
Kidszone, located in front of the rabbit barn, will expand this year as well. Games and other activities, courtesy of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Explorers, will be held this year, with ice cream and other prizes offered.
This year’s festival will also feature two new food vendors, bringing the number to 23. Joining the crowd will be Girl Scout Troop 20521, who will provide chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel and chocolate covered pretzels, and caramel and chocolate covered apples. Meanwhile, bean soup will be served by the Paulding Soccer Association.
Over 20 new craft vendors are scheduled to debut this year.
The added attractions can be seen alongside the usual exhibits, performers, the tractor parade, pedal pull, the Sunday church service, a truck show and the world championship lightweight and heavyweight horse pulls. Some of the world’s top draft horses will appear for this event, which features the Michigan Dynamometer Association’s largest purse.
The public is invited to come and experience this year’s Paulding Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival at the county fairgrounds.
