Another lawsuit has been filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court requesting a death-benefit judgment against General Motors and a state agency.
Donna Baldwin, spouse of former GM employee Milan Baldwin who passed away in 2017, is asking the court to allow her to receive survivor benefits through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (OBWC), Columbus.
The suit was filed recently in common pleas court by attorney Jessica Bacon of Bevan & Associates, LPA, Inc., Boston Heights (near Akron) on the plaintiff's behalf.
It alleges that Milan Baldwin "was diagnosed as suffering an occupational disease described as colon cancer and that he had sustained disabilities as a direct result of his occupational disease."
The suit adds that he was "exposed to asbestos during the time he worked for General Motors Corp. and that his exposure to asbestos ... was the proximate cause of his colon cancer and subsequent death ... ." He died on Dec. 25, 2017.
Donna Baldwin was denied workers compensation death benefits through the Ohio Industrial Commission in March, according to the suit. This was affirmed by a staff hearing officer in April while the commission refused her appeal, the suit explained.
Therefore, Bacon is requesting that the court award a judgment against GM and the OBWC, and allow her to receive survivor benefits.
The suit is one of many that have been filed in previous years in common pleas court against GM and the OBWC. Some went to trial with juries ruling in the plaintiffs' favor while others were settled.
