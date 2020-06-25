The transition for several downtown Defiance alleys continued Wednesday with the installation of new archways over two of them.
These will name Defiance’s former elementary schools — Brickell, Spencer, Anthony Wayne and Slocum — and are planned at the Clinton Street alley entrances in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks. (The schools were replaced when the city’s new elementary school was built on Carter Road.)
On Wednesday, one archway was installed on the east side of Clinton street in the 300 block, and one on the west side of Clinton in the 200 block.
Two more archways — honoring Anthony Wayne and Slocum schools — will be installed in the 300 and 400 blocks.
“It’s a nice amenity to our downtown,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “And as we encourage more and more people to park on the backside of our business district and walk to the main street, having a nice alley to walk through is very nice. The historic significance of the four (archway) markers ... is pretty nifty. So, old dogs like me can explain to my grandchildren what they mean.”
The alleys in which the archways are being installed already had been closed off with posts to prevent vehicles from using them. The idea was to make them more usable for pedestrians, thus promoting downtown activities and visitors.
Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) Director Kirstie Mack stated that her agency purchased the archways for $6,000 with funds from its 2019 ribfest and chocolate walk, both held in the downtown.
She noted that Clemens Mobile Welding in Defiance designed and built the arches, while city employees installed them.
“Many thanks go out to the DDVB Design Committee, Clemens Mobile Welding and the city of Defiance,” she said. “We truly are better together.”
Other downtown projects are envisioned in the future.
City council discussed a proposal Tuesday to add a bicycle lane and buffer zone downtown from the Purple Heart Bridge to Triangle Park (see related story on page A1).
The next step in that project is to hold townhall meetings while city officials will make a presentation to Defiance Rotary about it in early August, according to McCann.
Meanwhile, the city is proceeding with plans to purchase and demolish buildings on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block, due south of the bridge. This will include all buildings between First Street and the bridge, with the exception of the Spanky’s Bar building.
McCann said the purchase of the buildings from owner Mark Haver has gone through, which should allow for their demolition after Labor Day. The city isn’t sure what the space will be used for after the buildings are removed.
One issue, he explained, is how to separate the building connected to Spanky’s, and finishing the north side of the remaining structure. McCann indicated that the city would bear the cost for that.
The building purchase and demolition project will cost nearly $1 million, with funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies covering most of it. These funds are designed to help municipalities remove buildings in flood plains.
