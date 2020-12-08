NAPOLEON — The opening of this town’s new aquatic center is still a half-year or so away, but a new admission rate schedule is now in place following action by city council Monday evening.
Council approved a related ordinance following a third and final reading, one of 15 legislative items that received attention during Monday’s regular meeting. Council also gave another reading to its 2021 budget (see related story, page A10) and approved a new pay classification measure that prompted some concern (see related story, page A1).
Work on the new aquatic center continues by Astro Pool Co., Mansfield, to install the pool, and Midwest Contracting, Holland, to build a new bathhouse and adjacent municipal golf course clubhouse. The city hopes to open the pool around Memorial Day 2021.
Monday’s legislation was approved with no changes to what has been pending before council in recent weeks. However, a matter concerning golf cart fees was agreed Monday to be discussed at a future parks and recreation committee meeting.
A family membership of up to five people would cost $100 annually for a city resident and $200 for a non-resident. The 2019 figures were $100 for a resident and $125 for a non-resident.
The rate for an additional family member would be $10 for a Napoleon resident and $30 for a non-resident.
Rates for an individual adult would drop from $70 to $60 for a city resident, but rise for a non-resident from $80 to $100. For a child, the rate would go from $60 to $50 for a city resident and $70 to $85 for a non-resident.
Annual senior citizen rates for a city resident would stay the same at $50, but increase for a non-resident from $60 to $75, while a rate would be established for child care providers ($50 for city residents and $60 for non-residents).
The daily rate would be $3 for a resident child (up from $2.50) and $5 for a non-resident child, while the daily fee for a city resident would be $4 (an increase from $3) and $6 for a non-resident. The senior citizen daily rate would be $3 for a city resident and $5 for a non-resident.
Children under the age of 3 would be admitted at no charge.
New 10-day visit pass would be offered with the following rates: $27 for a resident child, $45 for a non-resident child; $36 for a city adult, $54 for a non-resident adult; $27 for a resident senior citizen; and $45 for a non-resident senior.
Pool rentals would be available from 6-9 p.m., and cost $250 for a city resident (up from $150) and $400 for a non-resident.
Family rentals for events on Saturday and Sunday would be offered to city residents at $750, up from $500. This service would not be offered to non-residents.
Corporate membership admission rates also would be offered for Napoleon companies when the pool opens.
The annual fee would be $2,000 for companies with 25 and fewer employees, $3,500 for 26-50 employees, $5,000 for 50-100 employees, $7,500 for 100-150 and $10,000 for more than 150 employees.
